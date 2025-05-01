New Strong Buy Stocks for May 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Comfort Systems USA FIX: This company which is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 day.

RITHM CAP CP RITM: This company which is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners CCEP: This consumer packaged goods company which is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Carpenter Technology CRS: This company which is a producer and distributor of premium specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels as well as drilling tools, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Centene CNC: This well-diversified healthcare company that primarily provides a set of services to the government sponsored healthcare programs, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

