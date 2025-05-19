New Strong Buy Stocks for May 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Subsea 7 S.A. SUBCY: This company that delivers offshore projects and services for the energy sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.

MAG Silver Corp. MAG: This precious metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Karooooo Ltd. KARO: This company that provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. CADL: This clinical stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Popular, Inc. BPOP: This retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

