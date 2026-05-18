New Strong Buy Stocks for May 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ovintiv Inc. OVV: This oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.5% over the last 60 days.

Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus

Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote

Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT: This software-driven technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92% over the last 60 days.

Cognyte Software Ltd. Price and Consensus

Cognyte Software Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cognyte Software Ltd. Quote

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This retail fuel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This downstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1521.4% over the last 60 days.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 119.1% over the last 60 days.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Price and Consensus

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

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Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.