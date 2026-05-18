New Strong Buy Stocks for May 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ovintiv Inc. OVV: This oil and gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.5% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus
Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote
Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT: This software-driven technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92% over the last 60 days.
Cognyte Software Ltd. Price and Consensus
Cognyte Software Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Cognyte Software Ltd. Quote
Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This retail fuel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK: This downstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1521.4% over the last 60 days.
Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings, Inc. Quote
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO: This shipping company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 119.1% over the last 60 days.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Price and Consensus
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
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Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.