New Strong Buy Stocks for May 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais USNZY: This company which is Latin America's biggest flat steel complex, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 day.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Price and Consensus

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA price-consensus-chart | Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA Quote

Pan American Silver PAAS: This mining company which is focused exclusively on silver, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. Price and Consensus

Pan American Silver Corp. price-consensus-chart | Pan American Silver Corp. Quote

Bank of Hawaii BOH: This bank holding company, which provides a broad array of products and services in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank of Hawaii Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bank of Hawaii Corporation Quote

Epsilon Energy EPSN: This on-shore focused oil and natural gas company which is engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering and production of oil and gas reserves, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. Price and Consensus

Epsilon Energy Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Epsilon Energy Ltd. Quote

Fox FOX: This company which produces and distributes news, sports and entertainment content, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

Fox Corporation Price and Consensus

Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA (USNZY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fox Corporation (FOX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.