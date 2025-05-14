New Strong Buy Stocks for May 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG: This parent company of healthcare service lines which provide complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.8% over the last 60 days.

Novozymes NVZMY: This company which is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 day.

Southwest Gas SWX: This regulated utility company that provides natural gas services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Fortis FTS: This company which is engaged in electric and gas utility business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

UL Solutions Inc. ULS: This company which provides safety science services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

