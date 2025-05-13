New Strong Buy Stocks for May 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Insteel Industries IIIN: This company which is one of the nation's largest manufacturers of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

Bumble BMBL: This parent company of Badoo and Bumble, which are two of the world's highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.9% over the last 60 days.

Equinox Gold EQX: This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 day.

Pan American Silver PAAS: This mining company focused exclusively on silver, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

TruBridge, Inc. TBRG: This healthcare solutions company which operates in the United States and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

