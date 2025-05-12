New Strong Buy Stocks for May 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock GLDD: This company which is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.8% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin APP: This company which provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corporation ODP: This company which is a provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Suzano SUZ: This company which is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper producers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 day.

Ferrari RACE: This company which is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

