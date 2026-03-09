New Strong Buy Stocks for March 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Everus Construction Group, Inc. ECG: This contracting services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Everus Construction Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everus Construction Group, Inc. Quote

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMRX: This global biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Price and Consensus

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. price-consensus-chart | AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Quote

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR: This oilfield services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Price and Consensus

National Energy Services Reunited price-consensus-chart | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

ACM Research, Inc. ACMR: This capital equipments company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

ACM Research, Inc. Price and Consensus

ACM Research, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ACM Research, Inc. Quote

The Hershey Company HSY: This confectionery products and pantry items company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.1% over the last 60 days.

Hershey Company (The) Price and Consensus

Hershey Company (The) price-consensus-chart | Hershey Company (The) Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

