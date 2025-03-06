New Strong Buy Stocks for March 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP: This beer and malt beverages company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Price and Consensus

Molson Coors Beverage Company price-consensus-chart | Molson Coors Beverage Company Quote

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. AVBH: This bank holding company for Avidbank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Avidbank Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Avidbank Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avidbank Holdings Inc. Quote

Celestica Inc. CLS: This hardware platform provider and supply chain solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Celestica, Inc. Price and Consensus

Celestica, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Celestica, Inc. Quote

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

HBT Financial, Inc. HBT: This holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

HBT Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

HBT Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HBT Financial, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

