New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Option Care Health, Inc. OPCH: This home and alternate site infusion services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. LMAT: This medical devices and implants company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Citigroup Inc. C: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
First Financial Bankshares, Inc. FFIN: This banking company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation IBCP: This bank holding company for Independent Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.