New Strong Buy Stocks for March 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kingstone Companies, Inc. KINS: This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Kingstone Companies, Inc Price and Consensus

Kingstone Companies, Inc price-consensus-chart | Kingstone Companies, Inc Quote

REX American Resources Corporation REX: This producer and seller of ethanol has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

REX American Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

REX American Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | REX American Resources Corporation Quote

CION Investment Corporation CION: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

CION Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

CION Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | CION Investment Corporation Quote

ACNB Corporation ACNB: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

ACNB Corporation Price and Consensus

ACNB Corporation price-consensus-chart | ACNB Corporation Quote

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. FET: This company that designs, manufactures, and supplies products for the energy industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

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Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

REX American Resources Corporation (REX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kingstone Companies, Inc (KINS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACNB Corporation (ACNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CION Investment Corporation (CION) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.