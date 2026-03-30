New Strong Buy Stocks for March 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR: This oilfield services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Price and Consensus

National Energy Services Reunited price-consensus-chart | National Energy Services Reunited Quote

Blue Bird Corporation BLBD: This school bus manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

Permian Resources Corporation PR: This oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.1% over the last 60 days.

Permian Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Permian Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Permian Resources Corporation Quote

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. GRDN: This pharmacy service company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. Quote

Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT: This home appliances company dealing primarily in kitchenware has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.6% over the last 60 days.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (GRDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.