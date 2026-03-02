New Strong Buy Stocks for March 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aura Minerals Inc. AUGO: This company which, is focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects principally in the Americas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.6% over the last 60 days.

Universal Insurance Holdings UVE: This company which, is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.8% over the last 60 day.

CLEAR Secure YOU: This company, which provides a platform that connects you to the cards in your wallet, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its currentyear earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Sezzle Inc. SEZL: This purpose-driven digital payments company, which offers interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group HCI: This company, which is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

