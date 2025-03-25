New Strong Buy Stocks for March 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Enterprise Financial Services Corp EFSC: This financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Reddit, Inc. RDDT: This operator of a digital community has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.

Alexander’s, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

