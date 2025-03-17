New Strong Buy Stocks for March 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Third Coast Bancshares TCBX: This commercially focused, bank holding company which operates primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu KMTUY: This company which is a major manufacturer of construction, mining and utility equipment and industrial machinery with operations all over the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Plains All American Pipeline PAA: This master limited partnership, which involves transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined products in the U.S. and Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Limbach LMB: This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 day.

Enersys ENS: This company which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

