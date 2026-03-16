New Strong Buy Stocks March 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BHP Group Limited BHP: This resources company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote

Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI: This oilfield services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Drilling Tools International Corp. Price and Consensus

Drilling Tools International Corp. price-consensus-chart | Drilling Tools International Corp. Quote

Ciena Corporation CIEN: This network technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Ciena Corporation Price and Consensus

Ciena Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ciena Corporation Quote

Strattec Security Corporation STRT: This automotive technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days

Strattec Security Corporation Price and Consensus

Strattec Security Corporation price-consensus-chart | Strattec Security Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (BHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.