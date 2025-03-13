New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
BKV Corporation BKV: This natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.3% over the last 60 days.
ESCO Technologies Inc. ESE: This industrial filtration and fluid control solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.
First Hawaiian, Inc. FHB: This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
