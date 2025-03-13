New Strong Buy Stocks for March 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BKV Corporation BKV: This natural gas exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

BKV Corporation Price and Consensus

BKV Corporation price-consensus-chart | BKV Corporation Quote

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment processing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.3% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote

ESCO Technologies Inc. ESE: This industrial filtration and fluid control solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

ESCO Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

ESCO Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | ESCO Technologies Inc. Quote

First Hawaiian, Inc. FHB: This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Hawaiian, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Hawaiian, Inc. Quote

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. TKOMY: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. Quote

