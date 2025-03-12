New Strong Buy Stocks for March 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PRA Group, Inc. PRAA: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
PRA Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
PRA Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PRA Group, Inc. Quote
HBT Financial, Inc. HBT: This bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
HBT Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
HBT Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HBT Financial, Inc. Quote
Univest Financial Corporation UVSP: This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Price and Consensus
Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania price-consensus-chart | Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Quote
AerSale Corporation ASLE: This aviation aftermarket services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.2% over the last 60 days.
AerSale Corporation Price and Consensus
AerSale Corporation price-consensus-chart | AerSale Corporation Quote
Antero Resources Corporation AR: This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.
Antero Resources Corporation Price and Consensus
Antero Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | Antero Resources Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.