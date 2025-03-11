New Strong Buy Stocks for March 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC: This holding company for Hanmi Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. ALX: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.

ESCO Technologies Inc. ESE: This engineered filtration and fluid control company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.8% over the last 60 days.

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This marine retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. SFM: This natural and organic grocery retail company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

