New Strong Buy Stocks for June 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dundee Precious Metals DPMLF: This mining company which is engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Price and Consensus

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dundee Precious Metals Inc. Quote

Eldorado Gold EGO: This gold producing and exploration company which has gold assets in Brazil and Turkey, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation Price and Consensus

Eldorado Gold Corporation price-consensus-chart | Eldorado Gold Corporation Quote

Afya AFYA: This company which offers medical education primarily in Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 day.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN: This company which is a manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Quote

Horace Mann Educators HMN: This multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Price and Consensus

Horace Mann Educators Corporation price-consensus-chart | Horace Mann Educators Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Afya Limited (AFYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPMLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.