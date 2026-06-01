New Strong Buy Stocks for June 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY: This product-focused technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Price and Consensus

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Quote

TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote

Green Dot Corporation GDOT: This financial technology and bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Green Dot Corporation Price and Consensus

Green Dot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Green Dot Corporation Quote

Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This explorer and developer of oil and gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus

Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote

Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB: This financial holding company for Civista Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Civista Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.