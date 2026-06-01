New Strong Buy Stocks for June 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY: This product-focused technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Price and Consensus
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Quote
TTM Technologies, Inc. TTMI: This company that manufactures and sells printed circuit boards has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.
TTM Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
TTM Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TTM Technologies, Inc. Quote
Green Dot Corporation GDOT: This financial technology and bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.
Green Dot Corporation Price and Consensus
Green Dot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Green Dot Corporation Quote
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: This explorer and developer of oil and gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.2% over the last 60 days.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Occidental Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Occidental Petroleum Corporation Quote
Civista Bancshares, Inc. CIVB: This financial holding company for Civista Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Civista Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Civista Bancshares, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
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Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Civista Bancshares, Inc. (CIVB) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.