New Strong Buy Stocks for June 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK: This industrial automation and digital transformation solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Rockwell Automation, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rockwell Automation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rockwell Automation, Inc. Quote
European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ: This franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.8% over the last 60 days.
European Wax Center, Inc. Price and Consensus
European Wax Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote
Carlsberg A/S CABGY: This producer of beer and other beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Carlsberg AS Price and Consensus
Carlsberg AS price-consensus-chart | Carlsberg AS Quote
Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.
Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus
Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote
DNB Bank ASA DNBBY: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
DNB Bank ASA Price and Consensus
DNB Bank ASA price-consensus-chart | DNB Bank ASA Quote
