New Strong Buy Stocks for June 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK: This industrial automation and digital transformation solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rockwell Automation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rockwell Automation, Inc. Quote

European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ: This franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 96.8% over the last 60 days.

European Wax Center, Inc. Price and Consensus

European Wax Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | European Wax Center, Inc. Quote

Carlsberg A/S CABGY: This producer of beer and other beverage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Carlsberg AS Price and Consensus

Carlsberg AS price-consensus-chart | Carlsberg AS Quote

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This information technology solutions, products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

DNB Bank ASA DNBBY: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price and Consensus

DNB Bank ASA price-consensus-chart | DNB Bank ASA Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlsberg AS (CABGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DNB Bank ASA (DNBBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.