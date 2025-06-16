New Strong Buy Stocks for June 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS: This manufacturer of upholstered furniture has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK: This industrial automation and digital transformation solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
The E.W. Scripps Company SSP: This media enterprise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP GHI: This company that is in the business of mortgage revenue bonds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
