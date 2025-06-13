New Strong Buy Stocks for June 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Peoples Financial Services PFIS: This bank holding company which provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services primarily in Northeastern Pennsylvania and New York, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 day.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

ESCO Technologies ESE: This company which enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

ESCO Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

ESCO Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | ESCO Technologies Inc. Quote

Paycom Software PAYC: This company which is a provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software as a service solution for integrated software for both employee records and talent management processes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Paycom Software, Inc. Price and Consensus

Paycom Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paycom Software, Inc. Quote

Chemung Financial Corp CHMG: This bank holding company which is engaged in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

Lovesac LOVE: This company which offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

The Lovesac Company Price and Consensus

The Lovesac Company price-consensus-chart | The Lovesac Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.