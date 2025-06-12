New Strong Buy Stocks for June 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ESCO Technologies Inc. ESE: This company that engages in the business of engineered filtration and fluid control products and integrated propulsion systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

KLA Corporation KLAC: This company that develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Balfour Beatty PLC Sponsored ADR BLFBY: This global infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG: This asset management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX: This mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance and repairs company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

