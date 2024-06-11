New Strong Buy Stocks for June 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Harte Hanks HHS: This data-driven, omnichannel marketing company which offers customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Harte Hanks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harte Hanks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harte Hanks, Inc. Quote

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL: This company which is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. Quote

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 day.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Sasol SSL: This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote

Aptiv APTV: This global technology and mobility company which is a designer and manufacturer of vehicle components as well as provider of electrical, electronic and safety technology solutions to the global automotive market, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Aptiv PLC Price and Consensus

Aptiv PLC price-consensus-chart | Aptiv PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

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American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sasol Ltd. (SSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harte Hanks, Inc. (HHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aptiv PLC (APTV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.