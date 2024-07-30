New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Carvana Co. CVNA: This used car e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.9% over the last 60 days.

B2Gold Corp. BTG: This gold producer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Newmont Corporation NEM: This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft Corp. SKIL: This training and development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT: This audio streaming company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

