New Strong Buy Stocks for July 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO: This titanium dioxide pigment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus

Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

First United Corporation FUNC: This bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

First United Corporation Price and Consensus

First United Corporation price-consensus-chart | First United Corporation Quote

PROG Holdings, Inc. PRG: This financial technology holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. Quote

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

AngioDynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

AngioDynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AngioDynamics, Inc. Quote

Hagerty, Inc. HGTY: This insurance agency services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Hagerty, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hagerty, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hagerty, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

