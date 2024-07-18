New Strong Buy Stocks for July 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC AY: This company which owns and operates natural gas fields, as well as offers transmission, transportation infrastructures and water assets solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC Price and Consensus

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC price-consensus-chart | Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC Quote

Telefonica TEF: This company which provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

Afya AFYA: This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

Bank7 BSVN: This bank holding company which operates as a community bank accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 day.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

Suncor Energy SU: This Canada's premier integrated energy company with operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore crude oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

