New Strong Buy Stocks for July 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Wipro Limited WIT: This information technology, consulting, and business process services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Wipro Limited Price and Consensus

Wipro Limited price-consensus-chart | Wipro Limited Quote

KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP: This operator of shuttle tankers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP Price and Consensus

KNOT Offshore Partners LP price-consensus-chart | KNOT Offshore Partners LP Quote

Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG: This designer and developer of enterprise solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Penguin Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penguin Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penguin Solutions, Inc. Quote

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELDN: This clinical stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

KDDI Corporation KDDIY: This Japanese telecommunications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.

KDDI Corporation Price and Consensus

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wipro Limited (WIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (KDDIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penguin Solutions, Inc. (PENG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.