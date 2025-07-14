New Strong Buy Stocks for July 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Wipro Limited WIT: This information technology, consulting, and business process services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Wipro Limited Price and Consensus
Wipro Limited price-consensus-chart | Wipro Limited Quote
KNOT Offshore Partners LP KNOP: This operator of shuttle tankers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.9% over the last 60 days.
KNOT Offshore Partners LP Price and Consensus
KNOT Offshore Partners LP price-consensus-chart | KNOT Offshore Partners LP Quote
Penguin Solutions, Inc. PENG: This designer and developer of enterprise solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Penguin Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus
Penguin Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penguin Solutions, Inc. Quote
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ELDN: This clinical stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 days.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
KDDI Corporation KDDIY: This Japanese telecommunications services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.7% over the last 60 days.
KDDI Corporation Price and Consensus
KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
