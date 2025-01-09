New Strong Buy Stocks for January 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment network company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ZNTL: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Immatics N.V. IMTX: This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Immatics N.V. Price and Consensus

Immatics N.V. price-consensus-chart | Immatics N.V. Quote

Mercury Systems, Inc. MRCY: This technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.2% over the last 60 days.

Mercury Systems Inc Price and Consensus

Mercury Systems Inc price-consensus-chart | Mercury Systems Inc Quote

DURECT Corporation DRRX: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.9% over the last 60 days.

DURECT Corporation Price and Consensus

DURECT Corporation price-consensus-chart | DURECT Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DURECT Corporation (DRRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZNTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.