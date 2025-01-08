New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sony Group Corporation SONY: This electronic equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.8% over the last 60 days.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

DXC Technology Company DXC: This information technology services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

DXC Technology Company. Price and Consensus

DXC Technology Company. price-consensus-chart | DXC Technology Company. Quote

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. LIND: This marine expedition adventures and travel experience provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Lindblad Expeditions Price and Consensus

Lindblad Expeditions price-consensus-chart | Lindblad Expeditions Quote

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This pop culture consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

