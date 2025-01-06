New Strong Buy Stocks for January 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK: This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. AHT: This real estate investment trust firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.5% over the last 60 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Price and Consensus

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc price-consensus-chart | Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Quote

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRXP: This bio-pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Pro-Dex, Inc. PDEX: This medical device contract manufacturer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.9% over the last 60 days.

Pro-Dex, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pro-Dex, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pro-Dex, Inc. Quote

eGain Corporation EGAN: This customer service infrastructure software company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.

eGain Corporation Price and Consensus

eGain Corporation price-consensus-chart | eGain Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eGain Corporation (EGAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.