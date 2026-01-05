New Strong Buy Stocks for January 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Klaviyo, Inc. KVYO: This software-as-a-service platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
Maximus, Inc. MMS: This provider of government services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Credicorp Ltd. BAP: This financial, insurance, and health services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Legal & General Group Plc LGGNY: This insurance products and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
