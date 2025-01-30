New Strong Buy Stocks for January 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. BBCP: This concrete pumping and waste management services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.
Sandvik AB (publ) SDVKY: This engineering company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69.3% over the last 60 days.
Origin Bancorp, Inc. OBK: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
CareDx, Inc CDNA: This diagnostics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Novavax, Inc. NVAX: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
