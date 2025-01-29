New Strong Buy Stocks for January 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Moelis & Company MC: This investment banking advisory company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST: This outpatient mental health services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
Cryoport, Inc. CYRX: This temperature-controlled supply chain solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.9% over the last 60 days.
HashiCorp, Inc. HCP: This multi-cloud management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
