New Strong Buy Stocks for January 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Moelis & Company MC: This investment banking advisory company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST: This outpatient mental health services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. EAT: This casual dining restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

Cryoport, Inc. CYRX: This temperature-controlled supply chain solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.9% over the last 60 days.

HashiCorp, Inc. HCP: This multi-cloud management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.