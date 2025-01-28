New Strong Buy Stocks for January 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Potbelly Corporation PBPB: This franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. BBCP: This concrete pumping and waste management services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

Braskem S.A. BAK: This thermoplastic resin company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.9% over the last 60 days.

Novavax, Inc. NVAX: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ETON: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

