New Strong Buy Stocks for January 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
HBT Financial, Inc. HBT: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Amphenol Corporation APH: This electrical and electronics manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. GNTY: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR: This manufacturer and seller of oral fluid diagnostic products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
