New Strong Buy Stocks for January 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Simmons First National Corporation SFNC: This holding company for Simmons Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Xos, Inc. XOS: This battery-electric commercial vehicles company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.6% over the last 60 days.

Nelnet, Inc. NNI: This financial services company specializing in student loan servicing, education financing, payment processing, and related technology solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR: This automated electronic broker has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK: This marine transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

