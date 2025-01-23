New Strong Buy Stocks for January 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. BRLT: This jewelry retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Quote

GitLab Inc. GTLB: This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 37% over the last 60 days.

GitLab Inc. Price and Consensus

GitLab Inc. price-consensus-chart | GitLab Inc. Quote

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. BBCP: This company that provides concrete pumping and waste management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Price and Consensus

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. price-consensus-chart | CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. Quote

Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer of thermoplastic resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 57.9% over the last 60 days.

Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus

Braskem S.A. price-consensus-chart | Braskem S.A. Quote

CarMax, Inc. KMX: This retailer of used vehicles and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

CarMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarMax, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Braskem S.A. (BAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CONCRETE PUMPING HOLDINGS, INC. (BBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.