New Strong Buy Stocks for January 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM: This financial services giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price and Consensus
JPMorgan Chase & Co. price-consensus-chart | JPMorgan Chase & Co. Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS: This financial institution has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Citigroup Inc. C: This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Citigroup Inc. Price and Consensus
Citigroup Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citigroup Inc. Quote
Hippo Holdings Inc. HIPO: This property and casualty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 26.5% over the last 60 days.
Hippo Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Hippo Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hippo Holdings Inc. Quote
Potbelly Corporation PBPB: This operator of sandwich shops has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Potbelly Corporation Price and Consensus
Potbelly Corporation price-consensus-chart | Potbelly Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
