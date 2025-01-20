New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. TV: This cable and direct-to-home satellite television systems operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Televisa S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Televisa S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Televisa S.A. Quote
Allot Ltd. ALLT: This security solutions and network intelligence solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.
Allot Ltd. Price and Consensus
Allot Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Allot Ltd. Quote
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. CMTG: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Quote
Plumas Bancorp PLBC: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
Plumas Bancorp Price and Consensus
Plumas Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Plumas Bancorp Quote
argenx SE ARGX: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
argenex SE Price and Consensus
argenex SE price-consensus-chart | argenex SE Quote
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.