New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. TV: This cable and direct-to-home satellite television systems operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

Allot Ltd. ALLT: This security solutions and network intelligence solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 85.7% over the last 60 days.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. CMTG: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Plumas Bancorp PLBC: This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

argenx SE ARGX: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

