New Strong Buy Stocks for January 19th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ADEIA INC ADEA: This company, which allow users to manage content and connections in a way which is smart, immersive and personal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.

RF Industries RFIL: This company, which is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 day.

Allied Gold Corporation AAUC: This gold producer, which operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d'Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

The Descartes Systems Group DSGX: This company, which a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon FHN: This financial services company, which offers regional banking, mortgage lending, title insurance, specialized commercial lending, commercial leasing and equipment financing, brokerage, wealth management and capital market services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

