New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ADEIA INC ADEA: This company which, allow users to manage content and connections in a way which is smart, immersive and personal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Adeia Inc. Price and Consensus

Adeia Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adeia Inc. Quote

Excelerate Energy EE: This company which is a provider of floating liquefied natural gas terminals principally in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Bangladesh, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

Excelerate Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Excelerate Energy, Inc. Quote

Matthews International MATW: This company which, is a provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 day.

Matthews International Corporation Price and Consensus

Matthews International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Matthews International Corporation Quote

BellRing Brands BRBR: This company which offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

BellRing Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

BellRing Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | BellRing Brands Inc. Quote

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp FMAO: This banking company which, which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Matthews International Corporation (MATW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.