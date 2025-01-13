New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ADEIA INC ADEA: This company which, allow users to manage content and connections in a way which is smart, immersive and personal, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Adeia Inc. Price and Consensus
Adeia Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adeia Inc. Quote
Excelerate Energy EE: This company which is a provider of floating liquefied natural gas terminals principally in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan and Bangladesh, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Excelerate Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Excelerate Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Excelerate Energy, Inc. Quote
Matthews International MATW: This company which, is a provider of memorialization products, industrial technologies, and brand solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 day.
Matthews International Corporation Price and Consensus
Matthews International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Matthews International Corporation Quote
BellRing Brands BRBR: This company which offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
BellRing Brands Inc. Price and Consensus
BellRing Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | BellRing Brands Inc. Quote
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp FMAO: This banking company which, which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Matthews International Corporation (MATW) : Free Stock Analysis Report
BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Adeia Inc. (ADEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.