New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ero Copper Corp. ERO: This copper mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Ero Copper Corp. Price and Consensus

Ero Copper Corp. price-consensus-chart | Ero Copper Corp. Quote

Nu Holdings Ltd. NU: This digital banking platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nu Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nu Holdings Ltd. Quote

Kohl's Corporation KSS: This omnichannel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 104.4% over the last 60 days.

Kohl's Corporation Price and Consensus

Kohl's Corporation price-consensus-chart | Kohl's Corporation Quote

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT: This healthcare services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 775% over the last 60 days.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fulgent Genetics, Inc. Quote

The Beachbody Company, Inc. BODI: This fitness and nutrition company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.3% over the last 60 days.

The Beachbody Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Beachbody Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Beachbody Company, Inc. Quote

