New Strong Buy Stocks for September 27th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Euroseas Ltd. ESEA: This ocean-going transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC: This company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM: This mobile voice and data communications services and products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Twin Disc, Incorporated TWIN: This marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. CGBD: This business development company specializing in debts, loans and investing in equities in the middle market has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



