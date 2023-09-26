New Strong Buy Stocks for September 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK: This company which develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables and related products worldwide has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Pampa Energía S.A. PAM: This energy integrated company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.9% over the last 60 days.

Semantix, Inc. STIX: This Software as a Service (SaaS) data -platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. TTI: This energy services and solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

HUYA Inc. HUYA: This companywhich provides online gaming services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 150% over the last 60 days.

