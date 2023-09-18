New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

WestRock Company WRK: This company which provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.

WestRock Company Price and Consensus

WestRock Company price-consensus-chart | WestRock Company Quote

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR: This company which provides various solutions and services in the fields of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus

AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote

Byline Bancorp, Inc. BY: This bank holding company for Byline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Byline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Byline Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company which provides semiconductor processing equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Semantix, Inc. STIX: This Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Semantix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Semantix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Semantix, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

WestRock Company (WRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Semantix, Inc. (STIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.