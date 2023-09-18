New Strong Buy Stocks for September 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
WestRock Company WRK: This company which provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.5% over the last 60 days.
WestRock Company Price and Consensus
WestRock Company price-consensus-chart | WestRock Company Quote
AptarGroup, Inc. ATR: This company which provides various solutions and services in the fields of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
AptarGroup, Inc. Price and Consensus
AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote
Byline Bancorp, Inc. BY: This bank holding company for Byline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Byline Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Byline Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Byline Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company which provides semiconductor processing equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus
Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote
Semantix, Inc. STIX: This Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
Semantix, Inc. Price and Consensus
Semantix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Semantix, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
