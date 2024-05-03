New Strong Buy Stocks for May 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Morgan Stanley MS: This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley Price and Consensus

Morgan Stanley price-consensus-chart | Morgan Stanley Quote

Netflix, Inc. NFLX: This entertainment services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC: This diversified healthcare services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation TMHC: This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

