New Strong Buy Stocks for May 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Price and Consensus
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC price-consensus-chart | INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Quote
Camtek Ltd. CAMT: This inspection and metrology equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Camtek Ltd. Price and Consensus
Camtek Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Camtek Ltd. Quote
Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Energy Company Price and Consensus
Crescent Energy Company price-consensus-chart | Crescent Energy Company Quote
Costamare Inc. CMRE: This operator of containerships and dry bulk vessels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus
Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote
SM Energy Company SM: This independent crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy Company Price and Consensus
SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
SM Energy Company (SM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.