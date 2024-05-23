New Strong Buy Stocks for May 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Camtek Ltd. CAMT: This inspection and metrology equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy Company CRGY: This explorer and producer of oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. CMRE: This operator of containerships and dry bulk vessels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company SM: This independent crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.